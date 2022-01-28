COVID-19 cases decreasing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging signs on the latest COVID numbers. They’re doing down, and in one category going down in a very dramatic way.

We learned on Friday from UAB the number of positive cases is down by 40 percent statewide in the last two days, with the largest decrease coming in Mobile and Birmingham.

The drop in hospitalizations is down as well, but that’s more of a modest decline. Dr. Suzanne Judd says while the numbers are encouraging, this needs to continue for two more weeks before it becomes real. The reason behind the drop?

“This particular version of COVID was very infectious, so a lot of people got sick at the same time, and when that happens, you get a general population level immunity, basically, is what it is, so that leads to a decrease in cases,” said UAB Epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd.

Judd says they are “cautiously optimistic” because the same thing is happening in west Alabama, New York City and Washington, D.C.

