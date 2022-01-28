LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases decreasing

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging signs on the latest COVID numbers. They’re doing down, and in one category going down in a very dramatic way.

We learned on Friday from UAB the number of positive cases is down by 40 percent statewide in the last two days, with the largest decrease coming in Mobile and Birmingham.

The drop in hospitalizations is down as well, but that’s more of a modest decline. Dr. Suzanne Judd says while the numbers are encouraging, this needs to continue for two more weeks before it becomes real. The reason behind the drop?

“This particular version of COVID was very infectious, so a lot of people got sick at the same time, and when that happens, you get a general population level immunity, basically, is what it is, so that leads to a decrease in cases,” said UAB Epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd.

Judd says they are “cautiously optimistic” because the same thing is happening in west Alabama, New York City and Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
Man charged with killing 2 people in Helena waives extradition
Birmingham police chief resigns; mayor appoints acting chief