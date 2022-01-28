Concerns about first responders’ pay in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Joseph Cole, an activist in Gadsden, has been working to diversify both the police and fire department. Now, after learning the starting pay for firefighters, he is working on a new mission.

“I was informed that the starting pay for the firefighters was $10.38,” says Cole. “I told them I feel like that was a shame. People who putting their lives on the line. The only pay is $10.38. They could go somewhere and flip hamburgers and get that.”

Cole presented his concerns to the Gadsden City Council earlier this week. Diversity is still an important factor when it comes to the city’s first responders, but Cole adds low pay is another big issue.

According to Cole, in comparison to other cities surrounding Gadsden, they have one of the lowest salaries for police and firefighters.

He commends both the police and fire chief for the work they are doing in the community to recruit, but he’d like the city to make changes to the salaries of people who put their lives on the line daily.

“A number of people just don’t want to do it,” says Cole. “Then when you look at the amount of money they’re paying. They don’t want to risk their lives for $10.38. And there are other things they have changed to try to draw individuals to come. I don’t have any complaints with the police chief or the fire chief on the things they are doing to try to get more people.”

We reached out to the city of Gadsden about the pay rate for firefighters. Officials say Mayor Sherman Guyton and his administration are addressing these concerns.

Click here to see the full video from the Gadsden City Council meeting.

