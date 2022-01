BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham announced that a warming station will be open from January 28th to January 30th at the YMCA of Greater Birmingham.

City officials say those who need warm shelter can come from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. everyday.

