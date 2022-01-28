LawCall
Brookside Mayor says he has no plans to resign after police controversary

Brookside city leaders comment on policing controversy
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time, we are hearing from leaders in the town of Brookside. Brookside’s Police Chief resigned just this week after allegations of improper and excessive traffic stops and policing.

Mayor Mike Bryan has only been mayor for two months. He tells WBRC, he is not involved in the situation and has no plans to step down after a state lawmaker called for his resignation earlierThursday.

Surrounded by the town council Thursday evening, Bryan spoke with us about allegations the former police chief turned the department into an aggressive traffic stop machine. Bryan says on December 15th, he directed the police department to stop patrolling I-22. He says BPD continued to patrol despite that order. Bryan tells us as of last week, the police department is no longer patrolling I-22 unless its responding to emergencies or calls for help.

The town is currently cooperating with the Lt. Governor’s office and others who are trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We are recognizing the need for total, complete transparency. It is important for us to meet this moment in Brookside. These are just initial as we move forward,” Mayor Bryan said.

Bryan tells us the town is undergoing an internal audit by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission. The mayor says he cares about this town and said he’s committed to making it better.

