Birmingham City Schools raising rates for substitutes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools announced that the district is now raising rates for substitutes.

Licensed substitutes will make $100 a day, or $120 a day after the 15th day on long term assignments. Certified substitutes will make $150 a day, or $225 a day after the 15th day on long term assignments. Classified substitutes will make $90 dollars daily, and transportation/bus drivers will make $98.65 daily.

A background check and a substitute application fee is required. The background check costs $48.15 and the substitute application fee costs $30, with a $4 processing fee if you pay with credit card.

For more information on how to become a substitute teacher, click here.

