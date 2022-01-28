Bengals kicker putting state of Alabama in the spotlight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bengals are in the AFC Championship Game this weekend for the first time since 1988, and it’s all thanks to Fort Payne native Evan McPherson.

Cincinnati is taking on the Chiefs this Sunday in Kansas City.

Evan has truly been the talk of the state! There’s proud parents.

“I could talk forever about my kids,” Amber McPherson said.

Then there’s LaDon and Amber McPherson.

The two are bursting with joy after Evan, made the game-winning kick to beat the Titans sending the Bengals to the AFC title game and their son into Bengals royalty.

“There were screams, there was laughing, range of emotions, you can tell on the field he felt it too,” Amber added.

You can’t find the kid from Alabama’s Bengals’ jersey right now - it’s sold out!

“The superstar status is not what we see, other people do we don’t,” LaDon said. “We still see the five and six-year-old boy who grew up in our house.”

Evan isn’t the only kicker in the McPherson family. His younger brother Alex will kick for Auburn this fall.

This year, he actually beat Evan’s state record for longest field goal at 61 yards.

“It’s always been healthy competition for sure, we always make each other better when we are competing out here every summer day when we are competing in the off-season,” Alex said.

Amber said the competition between Evan, Alex and older brother Logan made all three better kickers!

“They’ve been their biggest cheerleaders,” Amber said.

No added pressure from little bro this week. Alex said he’ll just tell Evan ‘good luck!’

“I mean just do the same thing you do every time, you’ll be alright,” Alex said.

Mom said her nerves are settled heading into Sunday’s matchup against KC.

She’s just enjoying Evan’s remarkable rookie season.

“Just excited, that team is so ready and so pumped,” Amber said.

The Bengals and Chiefs kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

