Ambulance stolen, crashed into LSP units after chase; authorities investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, taking law enforcement on a pursuit.

A spokesman with LSP confirmed a suspect reportedly hit two LSP units before being taken into custody.

Authorities say the ambulance was stolen from an area near Boutte, La.

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28, causing several lane closures.

The left lane has opened leaving the right and center lanes blocked on I-10 West at Acadian Thruway due to an incident. Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 28, 2022

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route at this time.

Authorities say the suspect is being treated at a local hospital and will be booked accordingly upon release.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting LSP with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.