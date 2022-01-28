LawCall
Alcohol could be available soon at Coleman Coliseum

(WRDW)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The alcohol could soon flow at Coleman Coliseum starting next month. Concessionaire Levy Premium Foodservice has applied for a liquor license to service alcohol, according to city records.

We know there is public hearing next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Tuscaloosa City Hall. One councilmember says the votes may be there to grant the license.

Three years ago, the SEC lifted the ban on alcohol sales on all university and college campuses, but left it up to each school whether to allow it.

“They seem to be favoring it,” Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner said.

Tyner says he gets the sense the votes may be there to approve the license, but as for him, he’s not there yet, still too many questions that need to be answered.

“I want to know a lot more about how it’s going to work. I am a major basketball season ticket holder and fan. I’ve got some concerns. I’ve seen some very intense - the ball games, and the attitude gets out of hand, and leery how alcohol might affect that,” Tyner said.

We reached out to Levy Premium Food Service and were unable to reach company representatives in Tuscaloosa, and no word from UA Athletics.

“I know there will be discussions about adding a dollar to the ticket price,” Tyner said.

Tyner acknowledges such a move would be a revenue generator for the city.

“That would go to the city of Tuscaloosa. I think we certainly deserve to use all of our resources at all athletic events, including overtime for our police officers,” he said.

The city council is expected to vote up or down on the proposal after the public hearing Tuesday night.

We checked with city council records, and as of this writing, no one has signed up to speak in favor or against the application.

