2 people killed in Gadsden house fire Friday morning

Two people died in a house fire on Hill Avenue in Gadsden Friday morning.
Two people died in a house fire on Hill Avenue in Gadsden Friday morning.(Gadsden Fire Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have died following a house fire in Gadsden Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 2100 block of Hill Avenue.

Chief Will Reed with the Gadsden Fire Department said firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. following a 911 call by neighbors.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Gadsden Fire Department, the Etowah County Arson Task Force and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

