2 people killed in Gadsden house fire Friday morning

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have died following a house fire in Gadsden Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 2100 block of Hill Avenue.

Chief Will Reed with the Gadsden Fire Department said firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. following a 911 call by neighbors.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Gadsden Fire Department, the Etowah County Arson Task Force and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.