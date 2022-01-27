LawCall
When is the Birmingham City Walk expected to be be completed?

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the Birmingham City Walk project.

The multi million dollar project, the state says, is going to transform the downtown Birmingham area into a more welcoming, walkable, fun experience.

The city walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North to 25th St., North.

The plans include numerous features like a skate park, water features, and a dog park.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the project is progressing well.

“They are scheduled to be complete a couple of weeks before the world games. Right now it looks like there shouldn’t be an issue, knock on wood. That should keep them from finishing up. We’re making good progress. Everything is looking really really good down there,” ALDOT said.

To learn more about the project, click here.

