Vestavia Hills Police officer needs your help after losing everything in a weekend house fire

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills community is rallying behind a police officer who lost everything in a fire over the weekend, and the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation is stepping in to help him and his family get back on their feet.

The fire happened Sunday around 6:00 p.m. in Hayden. Officials believe it started in the fireplace.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but this 20-year veteran of the Vestavia Hills Police Department and his family lost their home and everything they own in that fire.

The Vestavia Hills Police Foundation learned about the fire Monday morning and immediately started working to get Officer Johnson help, posting a message on the social media network, Nextdoor.

The foundation is funded through generous donations from the community, and within just a few short days, it has already raised more than $20,000 to help Officer Johnson and his family begin the process of rebuilding their home and life.

Right now, the family is staying in a hotel until they can find a more permanent solution, but the president of the foundation hopes people will continue to give because this family will have start over from scratch.

“They have needs now. Today. They had it Monday morning. I think Sunday night, this officer actually slept in his car in his driveway to prevent any potential looting of whatever might be left in the remains of the fire. If you put yourself…just imagine being in that situation, how you would feel, the trauma and the impact, and doing what you needed to do to take care of your family,” said President of the Vestavia Hill Police Foundation, Tom Hale.

For safety reasons, the police department isn’t giving information specific information about Officer Johnson or his family, but if you would like more information about the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation, or if you want to make a donation, click here.

