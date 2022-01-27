Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Ivie Gibbons!

Ivie is a senior at Carbon Hill High School with a 3.92 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, Peer Helpers, and the track and volleyball teams. She also volunteers at Children’s Hospital, Humane Society, and American Cancer Society. She is a role model who embodies the importance of never giving up.

Ivie, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

