Ribbon cutting at new Birmingham East VA Clinic
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans in Birmingham have a new facility to go to for mental health services.
The VA hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the new Birmingham East VA Clinic on Crestwood Boulevard.
WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison was the emcee for the event.
This space will house all outpatient mental health services with specialties in PTSD, substance use disorder and more.
