Ribbon cutting at new Birmingham East VA Clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans in Birmingham have a new facility to go to for mental health services.

The VA hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the new Birmingham East VA Clinic on Crestwood Boulevard.

WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison was the emcee for the event.

This space will house all outpatient mental health services with specialties in PTSD, substance use disorder and more.

It was an honor to emcee the ribbon cutting this morning for a brand new @VeteransHealth mental health clinic on Crestwood Blvd in east Birmingham...thankful for the service of all the vets who this clinic will serve and the help these healthcare workers will provide! pic.twitter.com/PtXX4djhnF — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) January 26, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.