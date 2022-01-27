LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ribbon cutting at new Birmingham East VA Clinic

Ribbon cutting for new mental health clinic on Crestwood Blvd
Ribbon cutting for new mental health clinic on Crestwood Blvd(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans in Birmingham have a new facility to go to for mental health services.

The VA hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the new Birmingham East VA Clinic on Crestwood Boulevard.

WBRC’s Jonathan Hardison was the emcee for the event.

This space will house all outpatient mental health services with specialties in PTSD, substance use disorder and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helena murder suspect arrest
Florida sheriff’s department describe arresting Helena man wanted for double murder
WBRC received an anonymous tip Sunday night saying teachers and staff were planning a walkout...
AFT confirms BCS teachers, staff were planning walkout amid rising COVID cases
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
3 teenagers arrested in case of soda cans thrown into homes

Latest News

The Cullman City Public School District is offering a healthy pay raise not only for substitute...
Cullman City School District bumps pay for substitute teachers
Cullman City Schools need substitute teachers
Cullman City Schools need substitute teachers
Birmingham City Schools address COVID frustrations
Birmingham City Schools address COVID frustrations
USFL Economic Impact
USFL Economic Impact