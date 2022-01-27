LawCall
Railroad crossing in Oxford closing Thursday for repairs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Oxford announced Wednesday that the Coleman Road railroad crossing will be closed Thursday for repairs.

Crews with Norfolk Southern have finished phase one of the repairs to the railroad crossings on Moore Street, Pace Street, and Hillyer Robinson Parkway. They will return for phase two of the repair project in a few weeks.

“We do not have an exact time that the Coleman Road crossing will close on Thursday morning, but we are recommending commuters to possibly set a reminder on their phone now if they travel that route to work or school to help make your morning go smoother,” said spokeswoman Lorie Denton.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

