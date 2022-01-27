New grant set to bring more jobs to Hanceville area

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A $100,000 grant awarded by Governor Kay Ivey is set to help bring more jobs to the Hanceville area.

Funds from the Community Development Block Grant will help DB Technologies to relocate to an existing building, and hire 10 additional employees.

“It is always exciting when Alabama’s home-grown companies prosper and grow,” Gov. Ivey said. “I congratulate DB Technologies on their success, and I commend local officials in Hanceville and Cullman County for assisting this company in its growth.”

The city of Hanceville will contribute a local match of $20,000.

