Mountain Brook home raided by FBI

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A home on Overton Road was raided by the FBI Wednesday according to Mountain Brook Police.

The raid was a result of an ongoing FBI investigation.

Details about the investigation and the result of the raid have not been made available.

According to Mountain Brook PD there is no known there to the pubic at this time,

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.