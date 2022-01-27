LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former Vestavia Hills Police Officer pleads guilty to theft and ethics charges

In November of 2018, officers were made aware that a theft occurred during the execution of a...
In November of 2018, officers were made aware that a theft occurred during the execution of a search warrant. Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department later arrested Tim Burns for theft during the warrant.(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Vestavia Hills Police Officer has pled guilty to felony ethics and theft charges.

In November of 2018, officers were made aware that a theft occurred during the execution of a search warrant. Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department later arrested Tim Burns for theft during the warrant. Burns was later fired, and criminal and ethical charges were given to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case to avoid conflict of interest. Burns pled guilty to two felony charges, admitting to theft during the execution of the warrant in 2018.

Burns was sentenced to ten years in prison, with 30 days in the Jefferson County Jail. Burns will also have to pay more than $3,000 for fees associated with his case.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office issued this statement on the case:

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Tim Burns. On day 4 of the trial, the defendant plead guilty to Felony Ethics charges and Theft in the First Degree, both class B felonies. As part of Burns’ plea, prosecutors, Corey Seale and Grace Prince required that he make a statement acknowledging that he stole money and valuable property while he was on duty and executing a search warrant in conjunction with a criminal investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Great news for some Birmingham City School employees. You may be getting a raise as part of the...
200 BCS employees out sick Wednesday, in-person learning continues
Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten
A fire heavily damaged Green Top Bar-B-Que in Dora.
Fire heavily damages Green Top Bar-B-Que

Latest News

Challenging road remains for car dealerships in face of chip crisis
Blood shortage putting strain on hospitals
A plan is in the works to install electric car charging stations along major highways in...
ADECA expands electric car charging infrastructure
Crews investigating barn fire in Bessemer
Crews investigating fire in Bessemer