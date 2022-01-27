Former Vestavia Hills Police Officer pleads guilty to theft and ethics charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Vestavia Hills Police Officer has pled guilty to felony ethics and theft charges.

In November of 2018, officers were made aware that a theft occurred during the execution of a search warrant. Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department later arrested Tim Burns for theft during the warrant. Burns was later fired, and criminal and ethical charges were given to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case to avoid conflict of interest. Burns pled guilty to two felony charges, admitting to theft during the execution of the warrant in 2018.

Burns was sentenced to ten years in prison, with 30 days in the Jefferson County Jail. Burns will also have to pay more than $3,000 for fees associated with his case.

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office issued this statement on the case:

“The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Tim Burns. On day 4 of the trial, the defendant plead guilty to Felony Ethics charges and Theft in the First Degree, both class B felonies. As part of Burns’ plea, prosecutors, Corey Seale and Grace Prince required that he make a statement acknowledging that he stole money and valuable property while he was on duty and executing a search warrant in conjunction with a criminal investigation.”

