First Alert for warmer temperatures and increasing cloud cover Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the morning with cold conditions with many of us in the 20s and 30s. The cold spots are north of I-20/59 where many spots have dropped into the mid 20s. Areas farther south are warmer in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll need the coat this morning. Wind chills are not an issue this morning as winds remain light. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. We are watching a strong cold front to our west that is producing snow showers in parts of Arkansas and Missouri. As this cold front approaches us, cloud cover is forecast to increase late in the day. Plan for a mostly sunny sky this morning. Temperatures are forecast to warm closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will remain light today from the southeast at 5 mph. Cloud cover will begin to move in late this evening. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky by 7 PM with temperatures cooling back into the 40s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of another blast of cold air across Alabama Friday into Saturday. A strong cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama early tomorrow morning. We’ve introduced a 20% chance for the possibility of this front squeezing out a few rain or snow showers. Moisture is limited so I doubt we’ll see any issues or accumulation. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the mid 30s. With winds increasing from the north, temperatures probably won’t warm up a lot tomorrow afternoon. Plan for highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds are forecast to increase from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph Friday evening. With dropping temperatures and increasing winds, it is going to feel very cold Friday night. We will likely be in the 30s Friday evening at 7 PM with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Hard Freeze Saturday Morning: Make sure you protect your pipes and bring your pets inside tomorrow evening. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens thanks to northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Some spots in North Alabama could drop into the upper teens for lows. It will likely remain breezy Saturday afternoon with temperatures struggling to hit the lower 40s. It’ll be a cold Saturday, but at least we will see plenty of sunshine.

Warming Up Sunday: Sunday morning will likely start out very cold with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Winds will begin to switch from the north to the south Sunday. It will allow us to warm-up faster Sunday afternoon. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could end up a little breezy Sunday around 10-15 mph.

Warm and Unsettled Next Week: The next thing we will be watching is the weather pattern for next week. We will likely warm up above average early next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Monday and most of Tuesday will end up dry, but showers could return late Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Models are hinting at a strong cold front developing across the Central United States next Wednesday and Thursday. It could be slow mover as high pressure across the Eastern United States prevents this storm from advancing to the east. We are forecasting rain chances ramping up Wednesday and Thursday as the system moves into the Southeast. Heavy rainfall and the threat for thunderstorms are possible. It remains too early to provide specifics, but setups like next week could produce strong storms. We will let you know how it evolves as we get closer to this time frame.

