Dr. Jim Hilyer, first UAB football coach, dies

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB announced Thursday that former Blazers football head coach, Dr. Jim Hilyer, has died.

Dr. Hilyer was the first head coach in UAB football’s history, coaching the club football team in 1989 and 1990. He also coached the Blazers during their first years of NCAA football, from 1991 to 1994. Hilyer finished with 28 wins, 12 losses and 1 tie.

Dr. Hilyer returned to UAB in 2016, serving as a special assistant to head coach Bill Clark until 2019.

