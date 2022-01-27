Dr. Jim Hilyer, first UAB football coach, dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB announced Thursday that former Blazers football head coach, Dr. Jim Hilyer, has died.

Dr. Hilyer was the first head coach in UAB football’s history, coaching the club football team in 1989 and 1990. He also coached the Blazers during their first years of NCAA football, from 1991 to 1994. Hilyer finished with 28 wins, 12 losses and 1 tie.

Dr. Hilyer returned to UAB in 2016, serving as a special assistant to head coach Bill Clark until 2019.

We are forever grateful for Dr. Jim Hilyer's legacy and his lasting impact that he had on UAB football.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/p08dAJEBcR — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) January 27, 2022

Thank you for the difference you made in my life and so many others. Four straight winning seasons with a record of 27 - 12 set the expectations for @UAB_FB . Even more importantly, you showed us how to succeed with a simple formula of hard work and respect for all - Always. https://t.co/mQbmqJ1cwT — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) January 27, 2022

