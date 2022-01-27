LawCall
ADECA expands electric car charging infrastructure

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A plan is in the works to install electric car charging stations along major highways in Alabama. This is an expansion by ADECA’s 2020 blueprint to prepare for the future with electric cars.

The goal is to get moving with more EV chargers in the state. The plan, according to ADECA, is to direct future state and federal funds to build new chargers.

Right now most of the charging happens in homes, but the focus here is on the public side. For example, installing EV charges near businesses so the public can charge their vehicles and spend money while their car is getting juiced up.

Michael Staley gives it a ‘thumbs up.’

“Alabama is taking a very simple approach by giving grants to businesses that want to have chargers, so that EV owners will come and spend their money and charge their vehicles and buy goods and services while they’re doing this,” said Staley who is the President of Alabama Clean Fuels.

Last year the state spent grants totaling $4 million on expanding the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

