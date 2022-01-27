LawCall
3 JeffCo schools turn to remote learning

A desk sits empty Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Mankato, Minn.
A desk sits empty Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Jefferson County Schools are currently on remote learning to do staffing issues related to COVID, according to school officials.

Chalkville Elementary and Center Point Elementary start Thursday, January 27 and are expected to return for in-person learning on Tuesday Feb 1.

Clay-Chalkville High School went remote last Friday and are expected to return for in-person learning on Monday January 31.

