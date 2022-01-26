LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UPDATE: Explosion confirmed at Westlake Chemical south plant

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu officials have confirmed that there was an explosion at the Westlake chemical south plant.

Officials said a tank of Ethylene Dichloride exploded.

The plant is located near Pete Manena Road and PPG Drive.

We are currently reaching out to officials for more information.

We will update this story when information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helena murder suspect arrest
Florida sheriff’s department describe arresting Helena man wanted for double murder
WBRC received an anonymous tip Sunday night saying teachers and staff were planning a walkout...
AFT confirms BCS teachers, staff were planning walkout amid rising COVID cases
John Peyton Scott III is accused of killing two people in Helena.
FL judge orders no bond for man charged in Helena double murder
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
3 teenagers arrested in case of soda cans thrown into homes

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Army Pfc. Bill Morrison was 29 in November of 1944 when he was assigned to Company G, 2nd...
Remains of missing Birmingham World War II soldier identified
Elmore County Public Schools employee Emmanuel Wilson has been arrested on a charge of school...
Elmore County Schools releases statement after teacher, coach arrested on obscene material charge
Foundation comes together to support Vestavia Police officer who lost his home in a fire