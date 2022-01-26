Tuscaloosa City Schools students return to in-person teaching Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Superintendent Mike Daria said Tuscaloosa City Schools are on target to return to in-person learning Tuesday.

The school system released a statement Monday evening saying, among other things, the time off allowed them to catch up and prepare for the coming weeks.

On Friday and Monday, schools and school buses were disinfected and cleaned. Meal service teams did the same in their areas and prepared for upcoming meal services.

More staff members are set to rerun Tuesday.

“Kelly Educational Staffing placed additional personnel to help us process substitute applications in a timely manner. Should they have a school that will be hindered by staffing challenges where teaching and learning cannot continue and/or where proper supervision cannot take place, city schools will make a decision on a school-by-school basis. In the event that this occurs, parents will get a notification from their school’s principal giving as much notice as possible.”

They ask people to keep in mind that there are times when they do not see the staffing concern until all staff are accounted for in the morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.