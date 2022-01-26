A special delivery for a Springville UPS driver

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -The Springville community really delivered!

After a local UPS driver lost one of his four-legged friends, his neighbors knew they had to step in.

Grady Galloway is normally a talker, but his new puppy left him speechless.

“Oh gosh, y’all are making my eyes get watery,” Galloway said.

Galloway lost his 7-month old puppy Saturday in a tragic accident.

“You could just tell he was not himself,” Big Springs Veterinary Clinic owner, Dr. Johnathan Elliott, said.

When Hannah Nolen found out, she immediately started a fundraiser to give her favorite UPS man a new best friend.

“He makes everybody else smile, about time we make him smile,” Nolan said.

Within three hours, enough money was raised for a puppy. Nolan traveled to Mississippi to pick up the pup from Beth’s Chow Chows. When Nolan arrived, Beth gave Nolan the new puppy for practically free. So the money raised from donors went toward a care package from the Springville community.

“Vaccines, whatever you need for him, there’s over 500 in there for him,” Nolan said.

Galloway said it’s the surprise of his life.

“This is overwhelming, I came in complaining about the parking lot,” Galloway said.

No one in the vet clinic can deny the instant connection between Galloway and the baby Chow Chow.

“He needs to be able to ride on the truck with me for the rest of the day,” Galloway said with a laugh.

He added he appreciates everyone who chipped in.

The dog lover says he’ll give this little guy the best life.

“My kids say my dogs get treated better than them, they’re probably right, so he’ll have a good one,” Galloway said.

