Sources: Sam Shade named new football coach at Miles College

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s.
Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley’s football coach, Sam Shade, has been named the new football coach at Miles College, according to sources.

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s. He was drafted into the NFL in 1995 and he played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.

Reginald Ruffin stepped down last season as the coach of the Golden Bears.

