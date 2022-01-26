Remains of missing Birmingham World War II soldier identified

LawCall
Army Pfc. Bill Morrison was 29 in November of 1944 when he was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division.(tcw-wcsc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The remains of a Birmingham soldier who was killed in action during World II are coming home to Alabama.

Army Pfc. Bill Morrison was 29 in November of 1944 when he was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division.

According to a press release, Morrison’s unit was engaged in battle with German forces in the Raffelsbrand sector of the Hürtgen Forest in Germany, when he was reported killed in action on November 8. His body was not able to be recovered.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) was tasked with investigating and recovering missing American personnel in Europe. They conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area between 1946 and 1950, but were unable to recover or identify Morrison’s remains. He was declared non-recoverable in December 1951.

While studying unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area, an historian from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) historian determined that one set of unidentified remains, designated X-4470 Neuville, originally found by a German civilian and recovered by the AGRC in 1946, possibly belonged to Morrison. The remains, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1950, were disinterred in April 2019 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.

To identify Morrison’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Morrison’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Hombourg, Belgium, along with the others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Morrison will be buried in Spanish Fort, Alabama. The date has yet to be decided.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website here.

Morrison’s personnel profile can be viewed here.

