Northport enjoys building boom

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A building boom is underway in the 17th largest city in Alabama!

The numbers tell the story: $15 million dollars worth of construction projects and hundreds of new homes on the way in Northport.

There’s a new hotel going up not far from downtown Northport. And those houses will be in the $400,000 to $800,000 range. But what is the reason behind the boom?

“I don’t know. People are moving to the northern part of the county, on the northside is really booming. Northport is booming. It just seems like people just want to get to the northside of the river and the University of Alabama is building in Northport as far as its medical facility or medical teaching facility. Where we’re growing, Bryan, is the residential market,” said Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon.

In terms of the number of commercial projects under construction, that number is 6 and that includes the new Courtyard Marriott.

