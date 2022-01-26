National honor for Hewitt-Trussville Softball Coach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hewitt-Trussville’s softball coach is being recognized on the national stage!

Taylor Burt is the 2021 National High School Coaches Association Coach of the Year!

Coach Burt, who is entering her fifth year at the helm of Huskies softball, won the award after a state championship season in 2021 for Hewitt-Trussville.

Burt was honored at the Trussville City Council meeting where the surprises kept coming.

The city will officially name February 24, Coach Taylor Burt Day! She said her players can’t wait to celebrate.

“They thought it was the greatest thing, they just were like ‘hey we are going to dress like you that day,’” Burt said. “I was like great thank you, I’m really looking forward to that, they will make it a great time I’m sure.”

Burt said February 24 should really be ‘Hewitt-Trussville Softball Day’ because she said she would be nothing without her coaching staff and athletes.

Congrats on Coach of the Year, Coach Burt!!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.