Multiple vehicle accidents close parts of I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The area of I-65 NB and SB near MM306, County Road 222 was closed due to multiple vehicle accidents in the area, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to divert if possible and choose another route.

No word on injuries.

4:09PM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on I-65 SB has lanes blocked causing delays in Cullman. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/0ob1ChWtrc — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) January 26, 2022

Moderate Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 305 near CR 222 in Cullman. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/P0OIN58iha — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) January 26, 2022

