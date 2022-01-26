Multiple vehicle accidents close parts of I-65 in Cullman County
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The area of I-65 NB and SB near MM306, County Road 222 was closed due to multiple vehicle accidents in the area, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to divert if possible and choose another route.
No word on injuries.
