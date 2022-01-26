LawCall
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple felonies, escaping from jail

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in Cullman County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County District Attorney announced Wednesday that Robert Alan Peak has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, after he pled guilty to seven felonies, including escaping from the Cullman County Detention Center.

Officials say authorities built a number of cases where Peak was a primary suspect, while he was out on bond for a drug charge. Peak was later placed in a the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.

Peak and three others escaped from the jail on March 18th, 2021. During the escape, Peak committed crimes before being captured after a high speed chase.

Peak pled guilty to second degree escape, third degree robbery, third degree burglary, two counts of first degree theft of property, second degree receiving stolen property, and third degree domestic violence. Peak is ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

