Man killed, woman in critical condition in double shooting

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is in critical condition and a man is dead following a double shooting in Anniston.

Anniston Police said it happened Tuesday, January 25 at 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Noble Street.

Anniston investigators said the 51-year-old woman and the 55-year-old man were formerly in a dating relationship.

Through video evidence and witnesses, officers said it was determined the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

The man died. The woman was flown to UAB Hospital where she is in critical condition in ICU.

