Helena double homicide suspect now behind bars but a lot remains unanswered

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police hosted a press conference Tuesday on the heels of John Peyton Scott’s arrest in Florida. Scott now facing two charges of capitol murder, but there is still a lot questions surrounding the case.

For example, how did law enforcement track and capture the double homicide suspect? Have we gained any clarity on the motive of the crime, and lastly will Scott now be delivered back to Alabama to stand trial for what he is accused of?

“He does not appear to be willing to come home,” said Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn.

Scott was asked point blank Tuesday in court if he planned on waiving or fighting extradition.

“I’d like to talk to a lawyer before I make a decision,” said Scott. The judge responded by saying “Probably not a bad idea right now.”

Scott was captured Monday afternoon while driving in St. Augustine. The Florida community is over seven and a half hours away from Helena, but police were aware of his location due to traffic technology.

“The license plate reader cameras. They have been crucial in helping us track him, and give us the general location of where he was,” said Chief Flynn,

While now behind bars, and exploring his legal options. The double homicide suspect’s motive remains a mystery.

“We don’t know. We can only speculate at this point and I am not going to talk about that publicly. That’s obviously one of the things, that me personally, I would like to know is why? What would cause an individual to do something like this,” asked Chief Flynn.

The Helena Chief credited Scott’s arrest to good ole fashion police work by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies. Our Lauren Jackson spoke with the St. Johns Sheriff to learn more about Scott’s arrest. For that story click here.

