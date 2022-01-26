Hartselle man charged with attempted kidnapping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man was charged by a federal grand jury Wednesday, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual assault after an online investigation. According to court documents, on Dec. 29, 2021, an undercover detective with the Owatonna, Minnesota Police Department was monitoring a public chat group on the social media app Kik.

During that time, a user by the name “Dylan H.,” who was later determined to be Mann, posted in the group, asking for someone to abduct and sexually assault a woman from Wisconsin. The undercover agent told the user he was in Minnesota and would be interested.

A day later, on Dec. 30, 2021, the undercover detective recorded a phone conversation with Mann. During that call, Mann confirmed that his request for the abduction and sexual assault of the victim was not a fantasy and provided the undercover detective with photos and a physical address of the victim, who he stated was a former friend.

Mann requested a video of the events were carried out as requested. During their subsequent conversations, Mann agreed to pay the undercover detective gas money to travel to Wisconsin from Minnesota, and approximately $2,000.00 once the abduction and sexual assault had been completed.

Mann paid the detective $75 on January 5.

Federal agents arrested Mann the next day in Hartselle. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

