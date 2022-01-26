Fultondale mayor says there’s still a lot of work to be done one year after deadly tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been exactly one year since a deadly tornado ripped through parts of Jefferson County.

The City of Fultondale was hit hard during that storm and recovery efforts are ongoing.

Mayor Larry Holcomb said he remembers January 25, 2021, starting out like any other severe weather day, but he said nothing could have prepared him for the devastation that was to come later that night.

Mayor Holcomb said everything happened so fast that night.

He said as soon as he got the alert from EMA, he got his family situated in the basement, then the tornado hit...leaving a path of destruction behind.

Hundreds of homes and several businesses were leveled.

Fultondale High School was demolished forcing 650 students to relocate.

At least 30 people were injured, 18 were taken to the hospital, and 14-year-old Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez was killed.

Many of the business were able to rebuild, but mayor Holcomb said a lot of the people didn’t have insurance.

He said with the cost of building materials at an all-time, many couldn’t afford to rebuild and moved to other communities.

But he said the City of Fultondale is resilient, and with time, it will build it back stronger and better.

“We take care of each other. With the help from our community and the neighboring communities and even from all across the South, people was coming up here bringing us stuff, coming to work and help out, and that meant a lot to us, and it helped tremendously. People can say what they want to, but when devastation hits, people unite together and help each other,” said Mayor Holcomb.

Despite the widespread damage caused by that deadly tornado, the city didn’t not meet the threshold to receive federal or state assistance to help in the recovery efforts.

Mayor Holcomb said there is still a lot of work that still needs to be done, and the city is doing all it can to help people get back on their feet.

