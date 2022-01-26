LawCall
Foundation comes together to support Vestavia Police officer who lost his home in a fire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills Police Officer and his family lost everything in a house fire in Hayden on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

No one was injured.

Since the tragedy, the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation has supported Officer Johnson and his family by donating money and other necessities so they can begin the process of rebuilding their home and lives.

The mission of the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation is to support the Vestavia Hills Police Department, its officers, their families, and the City of Vestavia Hills. In keeping with this mission, Foundation Board Members have made personal contributions in support of Officer Johnson and have used their voices and resources to make members of the community aware of their efforts.

If you would like more information about the Vestavia Hills Police Foundation or if you want to contribute to the foundation, you can visit https://vestaviahillspolicefoundation.com/

VHPD released this statement: The generosity of the residents of Vestavia Hills is humbling in showing care and concern for one of our officers and his family in this time of dire need.

