First Alert for breezy and cool conditions Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We had a cold front move through yesterday that has dropped our temperatures below freezing this morning. Most of us are waking up to the mid to upper 20s along and north of I-20/59. Areas farther south are a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 30s. When you factor in northerly winds at 5-10 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the low to mid 20s with some spots feeling like it is in the upper teens. Make sure you grab the heavy coat before you step outside this morning. You may want to heat up the car too. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing dry and clear conditions across the Southeast. High pressure is building in and will provide us a sunny afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 40s this afternoon with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you have any evening plans, you’ll want to dress warmly. Temperatures are forecast to cool quickly into the 30s by 7-8 PM.

Freezing Temperatures Tonight: We will remain dry tonight with a few clouds moving into the area. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. The good news about tonight is that the winds should calm down, so the wind chill won’t be a big factor by tomorrow morning. Thursday is shaping up to be a nice afternoon. Cloud cover is forecast to slowly increase during the day. We’ll likely start off Thursday mostly sunny and end it with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs tomorrow will be closer to average with most of us in the mid 50s with southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front into our area Friday. Most of our weather models keep the moisture with this system well to our south and east. We will likely stay dry Friday afternoon, but plan for a mostly cloudy sky. We will start Friday morning off a little warmer with temperatures in the mid 30s. High temperatures Friday will trend cooler with most of us warming up into the upper 40s. Winds will end up breezy Friday evening as a blast of dry and cold air moves in from the north. Friday night will likely be very cold with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s. Parts of north Alabama could see temperatures in the upper teens. I would make sure to bring your pets inside and drip your faucets Friday night. Combination of cold temperatures and breezy conditions will make it feel like it is in the single digits and teens Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be cool and dry. After a frigid start, temperatures won’t rebound too much Saturday afternoon. We will likely see a sunny sky, but highs are only forecast to warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It’ll likely remain breezy Saturday with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday morning is forecast to be very cold with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Sunday afternoon is looking nice with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 50s.

Warming Up Next Week: A ridge of high pressure will develop across the eastern United States this weekend and into early next week. It will keep us dry for the first half of the week and allow us to warm up with temperatures climbing above average. We could end up with highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s next week. Models hint at a system developing across the Central United States next Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances will likely increase for us for the second half of next week. With warm temperatures in place, we will have to watch out for the chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. It remains too early to know if we’ll see any strong or severe storms next week, but I can’t rule it out based on the setup.

