DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire officials are on the scene after a fire broke out at Green Top Bar-B-Que in Dora Wednesday morning.

Fire at Green Top Bar-B-Que Authorities are on the scene of a fire at Green Top Bar-B-Que in Dora. https://bit.ly/3AH8Rha Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.