Family remembers Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez one year after a tornado claimed his life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A devastating tornado ripped through the City of Fultondale one year ago Tuesday.

The storm claimed the life of 14-year-old Elliott Arizaga-Hernandez.

That tornado forever changed the Fultondale community, and the Arizaga-Hernandez family continues clinging to their faith and fond memories to help fill the void Elliott left behind.

“Knowing that my brother is in a better place and knowing that I have a chance to meet him again that makes me joyful in a way. It makes me keep going, and keep being who I am, and doing my best to support my family as well.”

365 days--It’s the amount of time that’s passed since Christopher Arizaga last saw his brother, Elliott alive.

The memory of losing him is just as fresh today as it was one year ago.

“I could hear my mom saying like, I’m sorry if I did anything to you, I’m sorry. I don’t think I can hold this pain any longer. I could barely hear her talking saying that’s okay, don’t worry, it’s all going to be okay. Just pray. And I didn’t know what she was meaning by that or to who she was talking to until the paramedics came, and they took us to the hospital. I went with my mom, and then a few minutes later they called us, and they said that my brother had passed away,” Christopher said.

Elliott was the fourth of five Hernandez children and attended Fultondale High School.

Christopher said Elliott was very involved in church and called him a servant of God.

“Every moment that we spent together was…it was fun. Since we’re all boys in the family…we would always play around, we would always joke around and stuff. It’s been hard without him, but we all still have that bond,” Christopher said.

Elliott’s life was the only one claimed by the tornado that night, and Christopher said he never imagined anything like this could ever happen to his family.

But he said he’s thankful to God that they still have each other and are comforted by their memories.

“We’ve been participating a lot lately in church. We believe that there is another life other than this and we know that for sure that my brother is in the place that we all know as heaven, that he’s there and all my family has the chance to meet him again as well there…to reunite with him, and we do our best to keep moving and to keep remembering the best memories that we’ve ever had of him,” Christopher said.

Christopher said the family had plans to rebuild in the Fultondale community but said it would have been too hard to live in the home without Elliott, so they moved to Adamsville.

Christopher said he can’t thank the community enough for help his family in their time of need and mourning.

