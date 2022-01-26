Early guide to The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just days away from the Beijing Olympic games and afterwards the next big world sports competition stage and spotlight will be on Birmingham for The World Games 2022 with the opening ceremony July 7th.

The ten-day event will cement Birmingham’s place in sports history. This will be only the second time The World Games will be underway on American soil since its inception.

We’re talking about 3,600 elite athletes competing from 100 countries across the Birmingham Metro.

Tickets are on sale right now at https://twg2022.com/ .

We are On your Side with The World Games Birmingham 2022 CEO Nick Sellers giving you a guide to the events to watch, venues, transportation, COVID protocols and help navigating to the competitions you want to make sure you don’t miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.