Circuit court upholds Matthew Reeves’ stay of execution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 11th Circuit Court affirmed a district court’s decision to issue a stay of execution of Alabama inmate Matthew Reeves.

The Alabama Supreme Court had set a Jan. 27 lethal injection date for Reeves.

Reeves was sentenced to death for the November 1996 murder of Willie Johnson in Dallas County, Alabama. Prosecutors said that after Johnson gave Reeves a ride that Reeves stuck a shotgun through the rear window of the truck cab and fatally shot Johnson in the neck.

In earlier court filings, Reeves’ attorneys have argued he has an IQ in the 60s and that his trial counsel failed to do enough to show he is intellectually disabled

From 11th Circuit Court records, released Jan. 26: Given the record in this case, the district court did not abuse its discretion in granting Mr. Reeves’ motion for a preliminary injunction. We therefore affirm the district court’s order and deny the defendants’ (Alabama DOC) motion for a stay.

The Office of the Attorney General released this statement: The State of Alabama will appeal the Reeves decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

