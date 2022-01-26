LawCall
Birmingham cracking down on illegal street racing and exhibitions

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say illegal street racing has been going on for years, and it’s time for it to stop.

”We often find meet up groups that travel throughout the city at high rates of speed, revving engines, doing burnouts and donuts at intersections,” said Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin.

Illegal street racing and exhibitions, according to Sgt. Mauldin, are not only an annoyance to the community, it’s dangerous.

”It’s all fun and games until somebody drives beyond their capabilities and loses control of the vehicle, and that could end somebody’s life or cause grave injury,” he explained.

Saturday night, BPD setup at George Ward Park and other locations downtown after Mauldin said the department kept getting numerous complaints.

The sting involved dozens of officers who were able to shut down a meetup and write 22 citations. One person was arrested.

The citations are misdemeanors.

Mauldin said arrests happen when police find guns, illegal drugs, or sometimes stolen cars. For the people who complain BPD had bigger issues to worry about, Mauldin said illegal street racing and exhibitions are proven deadly events.

”We have a lot of pedestrian traffic in Birmingham and over 2021 we saw quite a few of our pedestrians struck and killed by motorists. So, we want to make sure that we are doing our due diligence,” Mauldin said. Birmingham Police said they planned to continue their efforts to rid the city of the negligent behavior.

