Birmingham City Schools COVID-19 conversations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday’s COVID conversations are virtual meetings giving parents and teachers in Birmingham City Schools an opportunity to get their questions answered. Everything from remote or in-person learning and the system’s COVID response - these are a few of the topics you can expect to be discussed.

The meeting will be hosted through Zoom and livestream with Birmingham City School leaders, including Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Sherrel Stewart, Director of Strategy and Communication, says this is the time to get things answered and for everyone to be on the same page.

“We know there are lots of questions out there right now,” says Stewart. “Regarding COVID, our response to COVID in the schools and throughout our district. So we want to be as transparent as we can to make certain we are all on the same page and focused on the goal of educating our scholars.”

Darrona Dancy is a parent of three students and first-year teacher in the Birmingham City School System. She’s looking forward to expressing her concerns in her classroom and with her own children.

“I don’t think the students learn effectively online with my age group,” says Dancy. “I teach 1st grade, so that age group, I don’t think, has the ability to comprehend me teaching online to them. So it’s always a hinderance for me when the mention of remote comes up.”

Although her preference is in-person learning, she understands how serious COVID is. But virtual learning does make it harder for her to teach her class and help her own children.

“I’m taking away from learning time,” says Dancy. “I’m more so becoming a technological assistant at that point, which can take up to 30 minutes out of a lesson depending on what type of problem they’re having. Connection issues or not being able to find Schoology. The format - it doesn’t fit my students.”

Dancy says these and other issues are why every parent needs to make sure they attend this meeting.

There will be one for teachers at 5 p.m. The one for parents begins at 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler says it’s best to get those questions in as soon as possible to make sure you get an answer.

