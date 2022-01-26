LawCall
Alabama lawmakers review options after district map blocked

file image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House speaker said legislative leaders are discussing how to proceed after federal judges ordered the state to redraw congressional districts.

Republican House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said Tuesday that lawmaker are discussing options with attorneys, included an expected appeal.

A three-judge panel on Monday blocked Alabama from using its current map that created one heavily Black district and six heavily white districts. The judges said Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress.

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said districts lines should reflect the racial and political diversity of the state, and the current map with just one Democratic representative out of seven _ doesn’t do that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

