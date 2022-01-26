Alabama getting millions to strengthen access to health care in rural communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) welcomed Deputy Agriculture Secretary Jewel Bronaugh and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small to Medical West Hospital in Bessemer Wednesday for an infrastructure funding announcement.

The leaders announced more than $1 billion in investments that will transform rural areas across the country, including in Alabama, which will receive more than $350 million as part of this announcement to strengthen access to health care in rural communities in the state.

