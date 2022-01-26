3 teenagers arrested in case of soda cans thrown into homes

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta Police said three teenagers were arrested and charged in the investigation into soda cans being thrown into homes.

It happened on December 28, 2021.

Oneonta Police detectives said they discovered a lead that led them to the arrests of a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. Two of the teens are from Blount County and one is from Marshall County.

Officers said all of the juveniles were students in the Blount County School System.

Charges include five counts of criminal mischief 3rd, two counts of criminal mischief 2nd, and one count of Assault 3rd in Oneonta. Other charges are pending from the Arab Police Department. Two of the juveniles have been taken to the Coosa Valley Detention Center where they await a juvenile hearing.

Oneonta Police said there were at least six different reports of the soda cans being thrown into homes, shattering windows and putting people in danger.

At least one person was injured.

From the Oneonta Police Department Facebook post: I would like to thank the very time-consuming and hard work done by my Detective staff here at the Oneonta Police Department. One detective, Cpl. Mike Harris watched and put together video evidence over a three-day time period that provided him and the other detectives the necessary identification of the suspects’ vehicle. After identifying the car, Detectives Sgt. Adamson, Harris, and Mitch Latta worked toward identifying the driver and the other two suspects. Fingerprints taken from the cans along with other physical evidence were processed and helped lead to the identification and charges of the offenders. Their dedication and hard work led to these charges both in Oneonta and in Arab where the offenses occurred. Finally, The Blount County Juvenile Probation Office assisted the detectives in the identification of two of the suspects who were already known to them.

I would also like to thank the assistance of the press who were instrumental in helping disseminate information that led to some of the leads in this case.

This case is an example of all people and organizations working together to bring about a positive resolution to the crimes occurring in our communities and show that in working together we can make a difference.

