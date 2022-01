HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover firefighters are investigating an apartment fire.

Crews responded to 3400 Treeline Court. Lorna Place Apartments Wednesday morning. The fire started in a maintenance room.

Three units were damaged. Those residents have been moved into vacant apartments.

No injuries were reported.

