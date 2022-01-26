200 BCS employees out sick Wednesday, in-person learning continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 200 Birmingham City Schools employees were out sick Wednesday according to the district’s public information officer.

The district is not referring to the high number of call ins as a “sick-out” although the Birmingham American Federation of Teachers confirmed plans of a walkout earlier this week in response to COVID cases.

““About 200 employees have called out for sick time. We have typically have about 70. All of bus drivers showed up today,” said a BCS representative.

Despite the significant staffing shortages, in person learning will continue.

“The district is still looking forward to a good day of learning. We will have to adjust for the higher than average absences. The most important this is that schools are still open.”

Two virtual COVID Conversation forums are planned for this week in an effort to facilitate discussion between the school system, local health officials and employees and parents. Employees and parents are invited to submit questions and concerns to discuss during the conversation.

