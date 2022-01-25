USFL announces Birmingham as host city for inaugural season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - USFL leaders formally announced Birmingham as the host city for the inaugural season of the USFL.

The first game will be between the Birmingham Stallions and the New Jersey Generals. It will air live on WBRC FOX6 on April 16 at 6:30 p.m. from Protective Stadium. The game will be televised live on NBC and FOX, making it the first scheduled sports competition to air at the same time on two competitive broadcast networks since Super Bowl I aired on NBC and CBS, January 15, 1967.

NBC Sports will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of the Generals – Stallions game which will air on both networks. FOX Sports will produce the game coverage, which both networks will carry, using its broadcasters, production, and technical staff, and the same commercials will run on each network throughout the broadcast. The networks will announce specific production details in the future.

“Having two broadcast networks combine and start something like the USFL is not only unique but represents our commitment to making spring football succeed,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “We’re excited about the opportunity, and we appreciate the partnership and cooperation that we’ve had with Eric and his team at FOX Sports.”

NBC Sports and FOX Sports have multi-year agreements with the USFL, which position them as the league’s official media partners, committed to carrying all 43 regular- and postseason games.

Tickets for the USFL’s inaugural game, featuring the Generals and Stallions at Protective Field are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets, all general admission, are $10 for adults and kids under the age of 15 are free, with a limit of three (3) per ticketed adult. The league will announce details regarding the availability of tickets for the remainder of the season shortly.

Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Birmingham City Council members, Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens, state senators Jabo Waggoner and Rodger Smitherman, FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks, and football great and analyst Reggie Bush all took part in the event.

Skip Holtz will coach the Birmingham Stallions.

