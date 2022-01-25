United Way offers deliveries, financial assistance, more for families touched by COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United Way of Etowah County has new programs to help families who are struggling due to the pandemic.

All you have to do is show proof that you’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and you can have groceries and medicine delivered to your door step for free. This program is funded by the Alabama Department of Health.

“It will provide grocery drop off. If they had a need for medications. Cough syrups, things like that. It cannot be a narcotic,” says Executive Director, Ruth Moffatt. “They can have those items dropped to those families.

The other program offers assistance to help pay for your mortgage, rent or utilities. This money is apart of Covid relief funds provided by the Etowah County Commission. All you have to do is show a positive test taken within the last 6 months. Moffatt says this assistance is at the heart of United Way. Helping families who are still dealing with Covid and trying to get back on their feet.

“If that individual is off due to Covid-19 and they’ve had to be off. It’s thrown them back with their bills or something like that. They can get assistance,” Moffatt says.

These services are free and available to anyone. For rental and utility assistance Moffatt says you cannot have received help from United Way within the last 90 day.

To learn more about these programs, you can dial 2-1-1 and share your zip code. Moffatt shares the best time to get help is Monday-Friday from 8 until 4:30. But these services are still available 24/7.

To learn more, visit https://www.uwoec.org/our-work

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.