Stallions coach excited to kick off new era of USFL in Birmingham

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials and city leaders kicked off the United States Football League in Birmingham Tuesday.

Eight teams from across the country will compete in the Magic City for a 10-game season, followed by the playoffs.

This a resurgence of the league that went on from 1983-1985 and will once again include the Birmingham Stallions.

This time, many games will be broadcast right here on WBRC.

Games will take place at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. The city of Birmingham is ready to welcome this new era of football.

“The Stallions are back, the Stallions are back,” Stallions Head Coach, Skip Holtz, said.

Birmingham Stallions join seven other USFL football teams who will compete in Birmingham all season long.

“You are going to get the same product you saw this past weekend, all those great games, crazy plays toward the end, field goals to win games in the last second,” Fox Sports Analyst, Reggie Bush, said.

Dozens filled Protective Stadium for the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Now the USFL has a home at Protective Stadium, it’s a great crazy,” Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, said.

CEO of Fox Sports, Eric Shanks, said he’s confident the league will succeed in Birmingham, unlike the previous stint in the 80s.

“We know we have a lot of work to do, to get the quality of football Alabama is used to seeing, but we’re going to do it,” Shanks said.

Holtz said it’s the best time for a new spring league with college athletes having an extra year of eligibility because of COVID.

“You have pretty much two classes coming out right now, they can’t all go to the NFL,” Holtz said.

The games take place from April to June.

“Here is 10 more weeks of football, 10 more games,” Holtz added.

The draft will take place February 22.

“I sleep like a baby, I wake up every two hours crying you know what I mean when I look at the work that needs to be done,” Holtz said with a laugh.

It’s a short time to build a team, but Holtz is ready to make Stallions and USFL fans proud.

“That’s all part of the energy and excitement of putting it together, so it’s here,” Holtz said.

Tickets are on sale now for that first game on April 16 between the Stallions and New Jersey Generals.

Adult tickets are $10. Kids 15 and under are free, up to three children per family.

For more information about the USFL, click here.

